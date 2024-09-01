Evacuation Alert Issued for Bitter Creek Road Near Anderson Draw in Campbell County
The evacuation notice is for an area within 10 miles of that location. The fire has been named the "Silver Spoon" fire.
Strong winds from the east are pushing the fire in a westward direction.
Acres: Approximately 300 and growing rapidly
Resources: BLM and CCFD resources are assigned to the incident. Mutliple engins and water tenders are on scene. Heavy equipment, air tankers, and hand crews have been requested. It is burning in grass, brush, and timber.
Fire Activity: Hot and dry conditions present. Running and spotting are occurring, creating rapid spread.
Weather: A Red Flag Warning is in effect today, September 1. Anticipated temperatures around 90 degrees, strong winds, and low relative humidity.
Additional information will be forthcoming.
