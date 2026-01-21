UPDATE: A domestic dispute turned deadly Wednesday morning near the Idaho–Wyoming border, ending with the deaths of a husband and wife after a standoff with law enforcement.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Christopher Moon fatally shot his wife, 23-year-old Cassandra Moon, before taking his own life. Authorities say deputies responded to the scene following reports of a domestic incident, which escalated into a tense standoff.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials have not released additional details at this time.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by family friend Addie Garn, describes Cassandra—known affectionately as "Cassie" to those close to her—as a devoted mother whose life centered around her three young children.

---

Breaking news from western Wyoming, where multiple people have been found dead in a rural home near the Idaho–Wyoming border. Authorities say the scene is now secure, but the discovery has shaken a community known more for its quiet landscapes than violent crime.

The incident unfolded near Etna, Wyoming — a small, peaceful town nestled in Star Valley. The area is known for wide-open grasslands framed by mountains, a tranquil rural lifestyle, and close-knit neighborhood, making the events of today all the more jarring.

According to KIFI and other local news outlets, law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance possibly involving weapons at a residence near Etna. Deputies arrived to find a disturbing scene — several vehicles parked outside the home and multiple people deceased inside.

The response included a significant law enforcement presence, with agencies from both Idaho and Wyoming assisting at the scene. A SWAT team was deployed as a precaution while officers worked to secure the property and ensure there was no ongoing threat.

At this time, authorities have not released the number of victims, their identities, or whether any suspects are being sought. Officials have emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Despite the severity of the discovery, local officials have confirmed that the scene is secure and the public is not in danger. Roads in the immediate area remain closed as investigators process the scene and collect evidence, and residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

For a community like Etna — known for its peaceful surroundings — the incident has left residents stunned.

Law enforcement officials say more information will be released as it becomes available, including details about what led to the deaths and whether criminal charges are expected.

This remains a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as investigators work to uncover what happened in this quiet corner of Wyoming.

