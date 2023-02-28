Erich Hulshizer of Kelly Walsh Inks With Northwestern-St.Paul

Erich Hulshizer of Kell Walsh will continue his athletic journey at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Minnesota. He was recruited to play football for the Eagles and is a two-time all-state selection in 4A as a defensive back. In the 2022 season, Hulshizer recorded 67.5 tackles with 23 of them solo. He also had 2 interceptions, 3 blocked punts, and a touchdown. In his junior season, Hulshizer was in on 69 tackles, 33 of them solo with a whopping 9 blocked punts and 2 interceptions.

Hulshizer is a solid all-around athlete and was named all-state in 4A soccer for KW in 2022 and competed in diving in the 2022 season, finishing 7th at the 4A state meet.

Northwestern-St. Paul competes in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The Eagles were 6-5 in the 2022 season.

