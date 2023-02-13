Eric Christensen Awarded Casper Fire-EMS Firefighter of 2022
Casper Fire-EMS awarded over two dozen commendations for service during a private awards ceremony that occurred Saturday, February 11th.
Prior to the awards ceremony, Fire Chief Jacob C. J. Black delivered his State of the Department address, and lauded the membership for overcoming the many challenges that the 2022 calendar year presented to the Department.
Chief Black expressed his confidence in the renewed vigor and spirit of the membership, and challenged the membership to keep that spirit in anticipation of an active, albeit extremely successful upcoming year.
Following his address, Chief Black awarded the following citations:
Meritorious Conduct Award
Captain Andrew Sundell
Engineer Matthew Ludwig
Engineer William Bohman
Engineer Cody Parke
Engineer Christopher "Toph" Steinhoff
Captain Troy Hieb
Firefighter Patrick Hoefler
Engineer Garrett Crotty
Engineer Branden Leonhardt
Firefighter Micah Rush
Captain Te Herron
Firefighter Michael Baragar
Firefighter Patrick Stafford
Engineer Joseph Hagan
Engineer Michael Brummond
Engineer Dane Andersen
Distinguished Service Citation
Engineer Justin Dykes
Engineer Thomas Rohrbach
Firefighter Benjamin Flake
Crew of the Year
Casper Fire-EMS Peer Support Team
Captain Jennifer Henderson
Captain Tye Herron
Engineer William Bohman
Firefighter Micah Rush
Firefighter Travis Lewarchik
Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter Eric Christensen