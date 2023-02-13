Eric Christensen Awarded Casper Fire-EMS Firefighter of 2022

Casper Fire-EMS awarded over two dozen commendations for service during a private awards ceremony that occurred Saturday, February 11th.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Fire Chief Jacob C. J. Black delivered his State of the Department address, and lauded the membership for overcoming the many challenges that the 2022 calendar year presented to the Department.

Chief Black expressed his confidence in the renewed vigor and spirit of the membership, and challenged the membership to keep that spirit in anticipation of an active, albeit extremely successful upcoming year.

Following his address, Chief Black awarded the following citations:

Meritorious Conduct Award

Captain Andrew Sundell

Engineer Matthew Ludwig

Engineer William Bohman

Engineer Cody Parke

Engineer Christopher "Toph" Steinhoff

Captain Troy Hieb

Firefighter Patrick Hoefler

Engineer Garrett Crotty

Engineer Branden Leonhardt

Firefighter Micah Rush

Captain Te Herron

Firefighter Michael Baragar

Firefighter Patrick Stafford

Engineer Joseph Hagan

Engineer Michael Brummond

Engineer Dane Andersen

Distinguished Service Citation

Engineer Justin Dykes

Engineer Thomas Rohrbach

Firefighter Benjamin Flake

Crew of the Year

Casper Fire-EMS Peer Support Team

Captain Jennifer Henderson

Captain Tye Herron

Engineer William Bohman

Firefighter Micah Rush

Firefighter Travis Lewarchik

Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Eric Christensen