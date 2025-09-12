Cyrus Western is the EPA's Region 8 Administrator in charge of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. He also works with 28 federally recognized Tribes. Prior to joining the EPA, Western served as the House Majority Whip in the Wyoming State House of Representatives.

"I can say without hesitation our home is a special place. I grew up working on ranches, hunting on our public lands and fishing our rivers" ~ Western

Western made time for a 15 minute conversation on the Report to Wyoming podcast to discuss rollbacks on diesel truck "limp mode" regulations.

In the episode he explains how he became the Administrator for Region 8, his top priorities, the Trump Administration's agenda and how that will affect Wyoming, and the new grace period for diesel trucks, starting with 2027 models, to gradually power down instead of immediately shutting down due to faulty or low Diesel Exhaust Fluid systems.

In other words, we cover a lot in a little amount of time. It's great to hear from our local leaders responsible for managing and enforcing the nation's environmental laws. Western is a Wyoming boy, raised in Sheridan County.

