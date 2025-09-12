PODCAST: EPA Rollbacks on Diesel Trucks &#8216;Limp Mode&#8217; with Cyrus Western

PODCAST: EPA Rollbacks on Diesel Trucks ‘Limp Mode’ with Cyrus Western

Cyrus Western, Region 8 EPA Administrator

Cyrus Western is the EPA's Region 8 Administrator in charge of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah. He also works with 28 federally recognized Tribes. Prior to joining the EPA, Western served as the House Majority Whip in the Wyoming State House of Representatives.

"I can say without hesitation our home is a special place. I grew up working on ranches, hunting on our public lands and fishing our rivers" ~ Western

Western made time for a 15 minute conversation on the Report to Wyoming podcast to discuss rollbacks on diesel truck "limp mode" regulations.

In the episode he explains how he became the Administrator for Region 8, his top priorities, the Trump Administration's agenda and how that will affect Wyoming, and the new grace period for diesel trucks, starting with 2027 models, to gradually power down instead of immediately shutting down due to faulty or low Diesel Exhaust Fluid systems.

In other words, we cover a lot in a little amount of time. It's great to hear from our local leaders responsible for managing and enforcing the nation's environmental laws. Western is a Wyoming boy, raised in Sheridan County.

Wyoming Honor Farm Wild Horse Program

Just outside of Riverton, inmates and horses have been working together since 1988. Inmate trainers work to make horses and wild burros gentle and catchable. They will put halters on the horses and begin to ride some of them, which are then available for adoption throoughout the year.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Big Horn Polo Club Pegasus Cup

The Big Horn Polo club was established in 1898. Today's match (August 17, 2025) was the Pegasus Polo Cup in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains. Spectators are encouraged to come to Sunday polo for an afternoon of tailgating! The admission is free! There are bleachers and an announcer for each Sunday game. Concessions are availble for food and drinks. 

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio