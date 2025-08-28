Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to approve Wyoming’s coal combustion residuals (CCR) program application. This proposal would allow the state rather than the federal government to manage coal residuals disposal in surface impoundments and landfills.

CCR is produced primarily as a byproduct from burning coal in coal-fired power plants.

After reviewing Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s application, EPA determined that its application meets the standards for approval.

If finalized, Wyoming is expected to be the fifth state in the U.S. to have an approved CCR permit program.

“Today's approval of Wyoming's coal combustion residuals program is a win for cooperative federalism. By empowering state experts who know their communities best, we're advancing smart permitting reform and helping unleash American energy responsibly while giving industry the regulatory certainty needed to invest and create jobs,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “This collaborative approach, states and EPA working as partners, is how we'll Power the Great American Comeback."

What State Representatives are Saying

"The EPA's announcement recognizes the stellar work that the State of Wyoming and the dedicated staff of our Department of Environmental Quality have achieved in this area," said Governor Gordon. "The environment, industry and Wyoming will all benefit from this proposal. I appreciate EPA Administrator Zeldin and Region 8 Administrator Western's efforts to make this a priority."

“America’s energy dominance depends on unleashing our vast energy resources,” said Senator Barrasso. “As America’s energy breadbasket, Wyoming is ready to deliver. The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed approval recognizes that Wyoming is best positioned to manage coal ash – not Washington. Wyoming workers and Wyoming coal will continue to be a major source of power for our nation now and far into the future.”

“Wyoming continues to lead the nation in responsible energy production, producing enough energy to power the nation,” said Senator Lummis. “President Trump’s leadership and the EPA’s proposal to approve Wyoming’s coal ash management program is a major victory for American energy independence that will provide the regulatory certainty our energy companies need to continue investing in Wyoming’s communities while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

“Wyoming has always been a leader in responsible energy development, and we are more than capable of managing our CCRs safely and efficiently,” said Representative Hageman. “Federal law recognizes that states, not distant bureaucrats, are best positioned to oversee their own programs, ensuring decisions are made closest to the people they directly impact. While the Biden administration tried to delay and disrupt this process with harmful rules, President Trump is restoring the rightful role of the states. I am proud to see this commonsense step forward that puts Wyoming in control and strengthens America’s energy future."

10 of the Most Horrifying Murders in Wyoming History Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM