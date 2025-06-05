Natrona County Arrest Log (06/03/25 – 06/05/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact, Domestic Assault, Hold for Probation and Parole
Shane Pitman, 52 - Expe Ord DWUI, Maintain Insurance
Adam Cole, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Caleb Gill, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Theodore Rice, 57 - Serve Jail Time
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Failure to Comply
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Breach of Peace
Andrew Nollen, 37 - County Warrant/Hold
Jennifer Carey, 41 - Criminal Warrant
Edward Schrader, 42 - Hold for Other Agency
Travis Browning, 34 - County Warrant/Hold
Christina Mascorro, 41 - Failure to Comply X2
Jonathan Blake, 65 - Battery, Breach of Peace
Donald Cleveland, 63 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City
Bessie Sotelo, 46 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant
