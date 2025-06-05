Natrona County Arrest Log (06/03/25 – 06/05/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact, Domestic Assault, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shane Pitman, 52 - Expe Ord DWUI, Maintain Insurance

Adam Cole, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Caleb Gill, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Theodore Rice, 57 - Serve Jail Time

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Failure to Comply

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Breach of Peace

Andrew Nollen, 37 - County Warrant/Hold

Jennifer Carey, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Edward Schrader, 42 - Hold for Other Agency

Travis Browning, 34 - County Warrant/Hold

Christina Mascorro, 41 - Failure to Comply X2

Jonathan Blake, 65 - Battery, Breach of Peace

Donald Cleveland, 63 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Camping Restricted in the City

Bessie Sotelo, 46 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant

5 Reasons Roads Crack, Crumble, and Cave In No matter where you're headed, it seems like there is no escaping potholes, but what actually causes the road to fall apart like that? Here are five reasons that roads crack, crumble, and sometimes even cave in. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

See Why These 30 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now