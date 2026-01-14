Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 17—The Nicolaysen Art Museum (The NIC) will open its doors from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM for the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon, a heartfelt event that blends art, food, and giving back.

For a $50 ticket, guests will enjoy a delicious lunch featuring soup and bread from some of Casper’s favorite local restaurants, while taking home a handcrafted ceramic bowl made by talented local artists—a keepsake to cherish long after the last bite. Best of all, every dollar raised goes directly to the Food Bank of Wyoming, helping feed neighbors across the state who face food insecurity.

Tickets include:

A beautifully handcrafted ceramic bowl created by local artisans

A hearty soup and bread lunch from Casper restaurants

The knowledge that your support is making a difference in the community

Additional bowls will be available for purchase at the event after 12:00 PM, and guests can also enter a 50/50 raffle—no need to be present to win.

This year’s culinary contributors include Pottery By You, Racca’s, Wyo Bistro, Wyoming Sports Ranch, Wyoming Hot Wings, and more.

NJ Beeson, Marketing Manager of The NIC, says, “This event is a beautiful example of what happens when Casper artists, restaurants, and neighbors come together to support a bigger cause. Every bowl helps feed a neighbor in need.”

Tickets can be purchased online here.

