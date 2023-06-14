Emme Norsworthy of UW Climbs CNFR Standings in the Barrel Racing

College National Finals Rodeo first-timer Emme Norsworthy was sizzling hot like the springs in her hometown of Thermopolis, WY as the University of Wyoming barrel racer finished the pattern in 13.96 seconds during Tuesday morning's slack session at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. She was second in Go 2 and has amassed 80 team points for the Cowgirls. Norsworthy is in sixth place overall with one run to go before the championship round on Saturday night.

