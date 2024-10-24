Elk Fire growth minimal; new program allows property owners to retrieve things from fire closure area

DAYTON, Wyo. — Thanks to 100% humidity overnight as well as moderate precipitation in the form of both rain and snow, growth on the Elk Fire was minimal and the fire’s behavior continues to become increasingly sluggish. While crews work to put the fire down once and for all, a new process allowing property owners to get back into the restricted area to retrieve their things is taking applicants.

The plan, developed by agency administrators and the region’s complex incident management team, is accepting applications at this link. Through this process, property owners who had to be suddenly evacuated from their residences can go back into closed-off areas to retrieve left-behind property such as campers.

According to the Bighorn National Forest’s most recent Facebook update, applications for the program close tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Also according to the post, the Elk Fire saw no perimeter growth in the last 24 hours. This is thanks in part to increased humidity and precipitation over the past day. Crews are using this fortunate weather to their advantage by continuing suppression repair work and indirect fire line construction, although the conditions also pose risks of their own.

Foggy conditions, slick roads and mud can potentially inhibit work. According to the update, though, firefighters are keeping that in mind and are exercising caution while working.

The majority of heavy firefighting equipment is directed now on suppression and defense on the fire’s southwestern edge. Here, connected by Red Grade Road, crews are establishing a stronger fire line.

In other places, such as fire Divisions Z, P, M, K and I, fires are now nearly completely put out. That is again thanks to recent moisture. In some places, resources are in such excess that firefighters are receiving days off.

Fire suppression efforts across the perimeter of the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest (Bighorn National Forest Facebook) Closures and evacuation notices are much the same as yesterday. U.S. Highway 14, a major artery for travel through the Bighorn National Forest, is open again to personal vehicle traffic. Authorities do caution that travel should only occur along this route when absolutely necessary, though, as highway repair is ongoing.

For a more comprehensive breakdown of what is closed and what isn’t, please see the Bighorn National Forest Facebook page or the Sheridan County Government Facebook page.