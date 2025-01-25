Eligible low-income households could get help with winter heating bills

CASPER, Wyo. — The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, is reminding Wyoming residents that it offers assistance to certain low-income households in need of help with heating bills and home weatherization.

That’s according to a release from LIEAP, which states that the organization is able to help with heating emergencies like broken furnaces, empty fuel tanks and utility issues. The release also notes that if a family’s heating system is struggling or fuel is running low, LIEAP can help before the issue becomes critical.

The release states that LIEAP can assist in the following ways:

Broken heating systems: Homeowners experiencing a heating system failure, like a broken furnace, may qualify for repairs or replacements. Licensed HVAC technicians complete the work through the Weatherization Assistance Program.

Empty propane tanks or low fuel supplies: Families running low on or out of propane, wood pellets or other fuel types can request refills or special deliveries to avoid interruptions to their heating supply.

Utility issues: Assistance is available for utility deposits and resolving disconnect/shutoff notices to restore or maintain service.

Propane tank setup and fills: The program covers tank setup and fuel costs.

Those seeking assistance can apply at lieapwyo.org or call 1-800-246-4221.

“Applications that indicate a crisis — such as lost heat, insufficient fuel, or impending disconnection — are expedited, ensuring that households receive timely support,” the release states. “Specific response times may vary based on the situation. LIEAP’s crisis and prevention assistance is available until April 15, 2025, and may extend further if Wyoming faces severe weather conditions or rising fuel costs.”

The release noted that LIEAP makes payments directly to utility companies and vendors.

The application deadline is March 31, 2025.

LIEAP Resources

The release encourages those who have questions or who are in need of assistance to email lieapinfo@wyo.gov or call (800) 246-4221.

