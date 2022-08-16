Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.

Casper City Council Ward 1

Jai-Ayla Sutherland: 1,023 - 28.74%

Gena Jensen: 867 - 24.36%

John M Minchow: 706 - 19.84%

Dennis Rollins: 605 - 17%

Travis Van Hecke: 328 - 9.22%

Casper City Council Ward 2

Michael Bond: 1,253 - 29.44%

Eric D Paulson: 1,058 - 24.86%

Nikki Green: 1,007 - 23.66%

Dan Elston: 911 - 21.41%

Casper City Council Ward 3 (Vote for not more than 2)

Ray Pacheco: 3,116 - 39.48%

Brandy Haskins: 1,898 - 24.05%

Woody Warren: 1,135 - 14.38%

Trevor Mahlum: 851 - 10.78%

Ryan Amadio: 847 - 10.73%

