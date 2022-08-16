Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
Casper City Council Ward 1
Jai-Ayla Sutherland: 1,023 - 28.74%
Gena Jensen: 867 - 24.36%
John M Minchow: 706 - 19.84%
Dennis Rollins: 605 - 17%
Travis Van Hecke: 328 - 9.22%
Casper City Council Ward 2
Michael Bond: 1,253 - 29.44%
Eric D Paulson: 1,058 - 24.86%
Nikki Green: 1,007 - 23.66%
Dan Elston: 911 - 21.41%
Casper City Council Ward 3 (Vote for not more than 2)
Ray Pacheco: 3,116 - 39.48%
Brandy Haskins: 1,898 - 24.05%
Woody Warren: 1,135 - 14.38%
Trevor Mahlum: 851 - 10.78%
Ryan Amadio: 847 - 10.73%