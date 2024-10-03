East High School lockdown suspect appears in court; bond set at $2,000

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police arrested an 18-year-old student, Tyler Bathke, following a lockdown at East High School. Bathke turned himself in on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and now faces a felony charge for making terroristic threats.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 26, when a school resource officer, or SRO, at East High received reports of a male student carrying a gun and making concerning statements, including a threat about a school shooting. Bathke was later identified as the student involved, according to an announcement made by the Cheyenne Police Department.

School officials and SROs immediately placed East High on lockdown, while Carey Junior High secured its perimeter as a precaution. Additional officers arrived on the scene and located Bathke. After a thorough search of the school and surrounding areas, officers found no evidence of a gun but verified that Bathke had made threatening statements.

Due to the disruption and widespread panic caused by the incident, officers applied for an arrest warrant the next day. Bathke surrendered at the Laramie County Jail on Oct. 1 without incident.

“School threats carry very real consequences,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “This incident caused unnecessary fear, panic, and disruption in our community and placed a burden on school and police resources. We will always take violent threats seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners in education.”

On Oct. 2, Bathke had his initial court appearance, where a $2,000 cash or surety bond was set. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Students are urged to report threatening behavior to school authorities or through the Safe2Tell Hotline at 844-WYO-SAFE.