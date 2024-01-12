Early Morning Chase Leads to Two Arrests

Casper Police are saying that just before 8:30 a.m. today they got a tip that 32-year-old Christian Cole and 26-year-old Paige Streweler-Hall were near 1150 Wilkins Circle in Casper.

Cole is wanted in Colorado for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on multiple Natrona County Sherriff's Office warrants while Streweler-Hall was recently released on a $75,000 bondfor several charges related to eluding and possession of controlled substances in Colorado.

Multiple agencies responded to the area locating the pair getting into a car. They the suspects fled, ramming into two law enforcement vehicles, and headed south on Poplar.

Law enforcement performed a tactical vehicle intervention, stopping the vehicle. Cole got out and tried to flee, but was apprehended by Casper PD and placed under arrest. Strewler-Hall was also taken into custody.

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl were found in the vehicle during the arrest, charges are currently pending.