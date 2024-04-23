Drug Take Back Day Happening Saturday, April 27

Too often, unused and expired medications find their way into the wrong hands.

The DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division have organized their 26th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10:00am to 2:00pm MST at dozens of locations Wyoming.

The nearest drop of locations to Casper are the Douglas Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Campbell County Sheriff's Office, and Big Horn County Sheriff's.

Last October 4,383 law enforcement departments nationwide (55 in Colorado, 48 in Utah, 19 in Montana and 10 in Wyoming) assisted in collecting 599,897 pounds (300 tons) prescription drugs.

The breakdown collected in the RMFD from the last (25th) DEA Take Back Day October 28, 2023:

7,988 lbs. in CO

8,175 lbs. in UT

1,109 lbs. in MT

1,232 lbs. in WY

National Take Back Day has collected nearly 18 million pounds (17,900,351) – or 8,950 tons – since it began.

To prepare for Take Back Day:

Locate all medications in your household and ensure that they are securely stored (all lids are tightly on bottles, away from the reach of children and pets, etc.)

Inventory the medications and identify which are unwanted and/or have expired dates

Label each of those identified medications with clear signage that indicates disposal

Take them to a collection site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Missed Take Back Day? Use the collection site locator to locate the closest authorized collector for year-round disposal.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance misuse or abuse, get help now. You and your eligible family members may call the Employee Assistance Program, 24 hours a day, at (800) 755-7002 or (770) 951-8021 for free and confidential assistance.

Home Schooler Robotics Team Prepares for World Lego Competition Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM