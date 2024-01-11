Drug Bust And Constitutional Rights Clash In Casper Traffic Stop

Two Natrona County women appeared at the Townsend Justice Center this morning to dispute a felony that was charged at the end of 2023.

On Dec. 29, just before 10:00 p.m. an officer was dispatched to West 11th Street for a suspected drug deal according to the charging document filed by police.

The officer pulled the car over for allegedly failing to use a blinker 100 feet before turning onto Poplar.

The report shows that Kathy Olson was driving and Tina Reeves was riding shotgun.

"While speaking with Olson, the passenger interrupted Officer Gonzales numerous times by talking over Officer Gonzales while asserting the traffic stop was unconstitutional, demanding and questioning the reason for the stop, forcing Officer Gonzales to divert his attention from the reason for the stop" reads the police report.

The officer demanded both women to get out of the car. Reeves stepped out, reluctantly, and then tried to leave, which resulted in an interference charge.

"While officers were searching Reeves incident to arrest she began screaming, 'Rape.'"

At this time, a K-9 performed a sniff of the car and detected controlled substances.

Inside Reeve's purse, officers located four fentanyl pills, a baggie of crystal meth, and a container labeled THC.

Reeves stated, "I forgot that I have something else tucked in my shoes." Found in her left sock was another baggie of meth.

She was ultimately charged with a felony for the possession as she has seven prior convictions for possession of controlled substances.

Reeves claims the police were not given permission to search the car and they groped her during the frisk.

Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nicole Collier ruled today that the search and seizure was illegal and has dismissed the charges.

Reeves says she spent five days in jail before getting out on a $3,000 surety bond.

