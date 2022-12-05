Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN

The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road.

Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m.

"I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and we want to be able to provide an opportunity for people to come without driving to Denver or Salt Lake and to have an experience. We want to create lifelong memories. When I was growing up as a kid my family had a ton of Christmas traditions, and I want families to understand what Christmas is about."

Ben McArthur and Aaron Clark are the masterminds behind this event. "Together, we're makin' this happen" they said.

This morning they were driving back to the speedway to check on things and see what might've blown away, they joked over our phone call.

The Wyoming wind has been a little challenging. McArthur said, "We've learned more about engineering in the past three weeks than you can possibly imagine."

He and his brother-in-law, Clark, have been talking about the project since May. Since then, they've been researching, learning about the lights, programming, and how to build the structures.

They're a brand-new company. This is the first year they've offered this festive event.

McArthur said the inspiration came from lightshows in Salt Lake and Denver.

"Everyone loves Christmas lights. When my family comes to town they say, 'Come on, load up, let's look at Christmas lights.' And the business model is that. You stay in your car and stay warm, listen to the Christmas music, and we'll set up all the lights for you and you don't even have to get out of your vehicle."

The show includes three arches, and they're using all LED lights. They chose the speedway as they needed a big, empty space where they can drive stakes in the ground and secure things in this windy city.

"We've had quite a few cars come through already and most people seem to love it. They love the idea of what we're doing, and it's been positive," said McArthur. "We've seen growth every night."

The event engages all ages, young and old. McArthur said the scavenger hunt has twenty items, and there's a Casper flair to look out for.

You can buy tickets here.

Casper Speedway will be selling hot chocolate, cider, and coffee for $1.50 a cup and bags of popcorn for $2.

Casper Speedway is also an official Santa Letter drop off. If you leave your child's name, mailing address and email on the letters, Santa can respond back!

