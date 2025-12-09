Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Christmas Parade Winners

Kolby Fedore, TSM

The 2025 Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Christmas Parade was a festive and spirited celebration, bringing the community together to kick off the holiday season. Crowds lined the streets of downtown Casper, enjoying dazzling floats, creative walking groups, and lively holiday cheer.

This year’s winners truly stood out for their creativity and holiday spirit. Congratulations to the Grand Prize winner, Central Wyoming Kennel Club, whose entry captivated parade-goers from start to finish.

Black Bear Lawn Service took home the award for Best Decorated Float, impressing everyone with their colorful and festive design. The Ecto Interceptor Project won Best Collector Club, showing off a unique and nostalgic display, while the NCHS Army ROTC and Kelly Walsh MCJROTC were recognized as Best Walking Groups, marching with pride and holiday enthusiasm. The parade was a wonderful reminder of the community’s creativity, teamwork, and festive spirit.

The Downtown Christmas Parade has long been a cherished Casper tradition, marking the official start of the holiday season and bringing the community together in a shared celebration of joy and creativity. For many families, it’s a beloved annual outing—an opportunity to see friends, neighbors, and local organizations showcase their holiday spirit. The parade not only highlights the talent and effort of its participants but also strengthens the sense of community that makes Casper unique. From children eagerly spotting Santa to longtime residents reminiscing about past parades, this event is more than just a festive procession—it’s a heartwarming tradition that fosters connection, celebration, and a true sense of holiday magic in the heart of downtown.

December 6, 2025: 🛷 🎄 Every December, as dusk settles over downtown Casper, the streets come alive with a warmth that has little to do with the temperature. Families bundle in blankets and gather along the sidewalks, cheeks rosy, hands wrapped around steaming cups of cocoa. Then—just as the first stars appear—the lights begin to glow.

This year’s Casper Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade brings an extra spark of excitement with its joyful super-hero theme. Floats trimmed in twinkling lights roll down the street transformed into scenes of caped crusaders, glittering comic-book skylines, and hometown heroes brought to life. Kids point excitedly as familiar characters wave from atop decorated trailers, and adults can’t help but smile at the playful creativity woven into every detail.

Locals play spirited versions of holiday classics, their music echoing between buildings as volunteers dressed as heroes of all kinds—real and fictional—work the crowd with high-fives and holiday cheer. Dogs adorned with bells walk proudly, and families cheer as firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other “everyday heroes” join the procession, reminding everyone of the heart behind the theme.

But the magic peaks, as always, when Santa’s sleigh rounds the corner. Children squeal, parents laugh, and the whole city seems to glow. Thanks to the Casper Chamber of Commerce, downtown feels less like a place and more like a united, joyful community—celebrating the season, celebrating one another, and believing, if only for an evening, that a little bit of superpower lives in all of us. 🦸‍♀️ 💥 ❤️

