Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Christmas Parade Winners

The 2025 Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Christmas Parade was a festive and spirited celebration, bringing the community together to kick off the holiday season. Crowds lined the streets of downtown Casper, enjoying dazzling floats, creative walking groups, and lively holiday cheer.

This year’s winners truly stood out for their creativity and holiday spirit. Congratulations to the Grand Prize winner, Central Wyoming Kennel Club, whose entry captivated parade-goers from start to finish.

Black Bear Lawn Service took home the award for Best Decorated Float, impressing everyone with their colorful and festive design. The Ecto Interceptor Project won Best Collector Club, showing off a unique and nostalgic display, while the NCHS Army ROTC and Kelly Walsh MCJROTC were recognized as Best Walking Groups, marching with pride and holiday enthusiasm. The parade was a wonderful reminder of the community’s creativity, teamwork, and festive spirit.

The Downtown Christmas Parade has long been a cherished Casper tradition, marking the official start of the holiday season and bringing the community together in a shared celebration of joy and creativity. For many families, it’s a beloved annual outing—an opportunity to see friends, neighbors, and local organizations showcase their holiday spirit. The parade not only highlights the talent and effort of its participants but also strengthens the sense of community that makes Casper unique. From children eagerly spotting Santa to longtime residents reminiscing about past parades, this event is more than just a festive procession—it’s a heartwarming tradition that fosters connection, celebration, and a true sense of holiday magic in the heart of downtown.