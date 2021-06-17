Don’t Sweat it Casper, Cooler Temps Are On the Way

The recent heat in Casper has been pretty unbearable for many, but the good news is that there may be some relief in sight.

The past week's temperatures have been in the high 90s and even low 100s, which is unseasonably hot for this time of year. Casper was even hotter than the Sahara Desert this week. According Accuweather.com, Monday the 21st should be the coolest day Casper has seen for a while, which I imagine will be welcomed by everyone.

Monday's high is currently only set for 64 degrees with a 55% chance of rain in the morning. Although we may not get much moisture, any moisture at this point is needed. The National Weather Service in Riverton has already posted extreme fire danger warnings in Natrona County.

The forecast is subject to change of course but this does provide Casperites with a glimmer of hope for relief, even if for one day. Temps are expected to jump back up into the upper 80's on Tuesday.

My fingers are crossed that the forecast remains and the extreme heat will subside briefly. Unfortunately I am remind of the old saying "If you don't like the weather in Wyoming, wait 5 minutes". Well, we have been waiting.

