Don’t Miss the Annual Chocolate Walk in Downtown Casper

TODAY the Downtown Casper Business Association is once again holding a Chocolate Walk with plenty of prizes valued over $1,000.

This year there are 23 businesses participating.

How Does it Work?

If you would like to join the fun pick up a passport from The Lovely Lemon Juice Co., Fashion Crossroads, or Saguaro Spa. Then make your way through Downtown Casper stopping at participating businesses and enjoying chocolate treats and specials listed on your passport.

Patrons get their passports stamped by the participating businesses.

By the way, Santa Claus will beat the Atrium from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

What are the Prizes?

The Grand Prize has a pool party from the Ramkota, 2 Beartrap 2025 weekend passes, 4 Hairball tickets for 2025 at the Gaslight Social, and MORE -- holding a value of $1,000.

There will also be a Merchants Basket worth over $250 as well as a Youth Basket valued over $300.

