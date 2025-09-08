The Dollar Lake Fire north of Pinedale was 32% contained at 19087 Acres, according to the latest update from government fire information site Inciweb.

The fire was first reported at 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, August 21.

Dollar Lake is located along a 25-mile dirt and gravel road that follows the Green River through the national forest. The road is a popular camping and recreation site. In a matter of hours on Aug. 21, the wind-driven fire grew from 20 acres to 600 acres in size. The fast-moving fire prompted the Sublette County Sheriff's office to immediately issue a road closure and evacuation of the area.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Today firefighters will continue strategic firing operations between the indirect line constructed from Little Sheep to Big Sheep Mountain and the southeastern interior of the fire.

A new wilderness group is fully staffed today, with firefighters scouting for opportunities to keep the flames from spreading further south.

Crews will also continue to mop up and secure the fire line from Little Sheep Mountain to the Division Alpha break in the southwest.

On the south west side, crews will keep mopping up, patrolling, and securing existing lines as needed.

A structure defense group continues to bolster defense systems in the Bible Camp area and assist local resources with initial attack in the event of new incidents within the area.

Todays weather forecast shows mostly sunny, albeit hazy skies. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of the week.

Dollar Lake Fire, inciWeb Dollar Lake Fire, inciWeb loading...

