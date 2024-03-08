Do You Know Who Vandalised the ‘M’ Building in Downtown Casper?

The Facebook page "Events at the M" took to social media to ask the public to help identify vandals.

The post says they have already filed a police report.

Any information you have pertaining to the alleged crime can help officers during an investigation. If you would like to submit information, you can contact the Casper Police Department directly by emailing police@cityofcasperwy.gov or calling us at (307) 235-8278.

If you would like to remain anonymous, or be eligible for a monetary reward for your tip, report through Crime Stoppers online at crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.