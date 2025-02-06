Dive Into Giving: Support Special Olympics At Casper Jackalope Jump

The coolest fundraiser around is about to begin! The Casper Jackalope Jump fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming will be held on SATURDAY, MARCH 8.

This cold-water event happening at the Casper Family Aquatic Center (1804 East 4th) Community Registration will begin at 4:00 PM with the Jump starting at 5:00 PM. You can still register here.

The Jackalope Jump challenges brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around our beautiful state to "Make a Splash."

It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations, and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Casper community’s involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community.

If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support.

The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and will take an invigorating dip into icy freezing water! The Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience for yourself.

All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 per person will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt.

Participants who raise $500 per person will also get a 2-in-1 Hand Warmer and Power Bank.

Those individuals raising $1000 earn Skullcandy earbuds and the $1500 level will get an additional $100 Visa Gift Card.

All fundraising levels are per person. Team fundraising cannot be combined to be eligible for an incentive.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump incentive at $50 minimum per person.

Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

