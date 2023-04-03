DFS: “Child Abuse Continues to be a Problem in Wyoming”

"Child abuse continues to be a problem in Wyoming. In 2022, there were 832 substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect in Wyoming involving 681 children, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services."

Governor Mark Gordan and statewide partners are promoting April as child abuse awareness month in Wyoming.

There will be a proclamation signing at the Wyoming Capitol on Monday, April 5 at 3:00 p.m.

During the press conference, Governor Gordan will declare April as child abuse awareness month in Wyoming.

Speaking will be Richard Brannan who is the Director at Wind River Family and Community Health Care based in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

Several statewide partners will also discuss child abuse in Wyoming and ways to prevent child abuse. After the press conference, statewide partners, community members and the general public will place hundreds of children's pinwheels on the lawn of the Supreme Court property. The public is encouraged to attend.

Statewide partners involved include: Child Advocacy Centers of Wyoming, The Children’s Trust Fund, Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming, Wyoming Citizen Review Panel, the Victim Services Division of the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General, Protective Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, the Wyoming GAL Program and the Wyoming Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

