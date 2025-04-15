Deputy Dispatch: DUI crash, fight at Cowboys, dumpster theft

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are some details on a few of the calls taken by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend. Information was provided by NCSO spokesperson Kiera Hett in a meeting with Oil City News on Monday morning.

Crash — 6:55 p.m. Friday, April 11, WYO 387 | MP 103

A caller reported that a vehicle had crashed after hitting a guardrail between Midwest and Pine Tree Junction. The Wyoming Highway Patrol ultimately arrested a 59-year-old Bar Nunn resident on charges of DUI, failure to maintain travel lane and interference with a peace officer.

Assault — 2:24 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Cowboys Saloon and Dance Hall

Deputies responded to a report of an assault between two women who worked at the business, one of whom was reportedly being terminated. Deputies determined the women had agreed to engage in mutual combat. The woman who was fired was also trespassed.

Burglary Residential — 4:32 a.m. Sunday, April 13, Bar Nunn

A woman called to say she’d been awoken by a loud sound and then heard a doorknob rattling. She yelled out that she was going to call police. Deputies responded and checked the area, including the backyard and interior of the home. No suspicious people or vehicles were located, but extra patrols will be assigned to the area.

Missing Person — 1:32 p.m. Sunday, April 13, Eight Mile Road

A caller said they could not find two children, and that they’d last seen them 15 minutes prior to calling dispatch. Deputies arrived within four minutes, by which time the children were located, Hett said.

Citizen Dispute — 5:17 p.m. Friday, April 11, 18000 block of Highway 20-26

A caller said that his surveillance camera showed someone cutting across his property while transporting livestock. Deputies contacted the driver, who said they had an agreement with the property owner in writing for this exact purpose. He said he would get the documentation out of the safety deposit box where it was kept.

Explosives — 11:17 a.m. Sunday, April 13, Skunk Hollow, Casper Mountain

A man with a metal detector on the mountain trails located a metal rod, which he thought may have been an artillery shell. A deputy with advanced explosives training responded, determined it was not an artillery shell or other form of live ordinance, and collected it for further identification.

Suspicious — 9:31 a.m. Friday, April 11, Midwest Heights

A caller reported a male with a backpack and hoodie who was wandering around, possibly into peoples’ yards. Deputies searched the area, including the alleys and the limited access points, but were unable to locate a person fitting the description.

Trespassing — 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 11, 600 block of Kraft Loop

The reporting party at an industrial building off English Avenue said he had security camera footage of an unknown man pulling up to the business, taking items from the dumpster and putting them into a pickup truck. The caller said such activity happens frequently, which is why he installed the cameras.

Deputies were able to contact the man with the pickup, and the items were returned to the dumpster. Hett said it is theft to take items from a dumpster on private property. The man was also trespassed from the property.