WASHINGTON (AP) — A fiercely divided House has tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees.

It was an unprecedented punishment for the chamber and it reflected Democrats' outrage at the hateful and violent conspiracy theories she has helped spread.

Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move, but none of them defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.

That illustrated the ticklish political spot Greene put her party in, forcing them to declare whether they should punish or condone a lawmaker who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

Representative Liz Cheney who, herself, came out on the winning end of a secret ballot held Wednesday, offered her opinion on the matter Thursday.

“Republicans are not the party of QAnon conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, Holocaust deniers, or Neo-Nazis," Cheney stated. "These views are evil. Representative Greene has espoused opinions that have no place in our public discourse. It is our responsibility as Republicans to address these issues inside our own conference.

"Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat majority have no business determining which Republicans sit on committees. This vote today sets a dangerous precedent for this institution that Democrats may regret when Republicans regain the majority."

Greene's removal came after numerous comments she made were brought to light. These comments touched on multiple controversial topics. It came to light that Greene continued to offer support of the execution of prominent Democratic leaders, such as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, according to CNN.

Greene stated on her Facebook page that "a bullet to the head would be quicker," in regards to removing Nancy Pelosi from her position.

Greene also agreed with comments regarding the 2018 Parkland Shooting, which suggested the shooting was a "false flag" operation, which is a term used to describe acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by different groups or individuals.

She was also said to have embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, which labels democrats as devil-worshipping child murderers.

In a speech delivered to the House before she was voted out, Greene defended her positions on some things, and back-pedaled on others.