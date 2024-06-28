Delta 8 Prohibition in Wyoming Takes Effect July 1

A bill passed earlier this year and signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon will ban Delta 8 products on July 1st.

Per a memo to the Casper City Council this week, the Police Department will be reaching out to retailers of hemp products reminding them of the new prohibitions.

The act specifically prohibts the sale of hemp and hemp products with synthetic additives. It further bans selling hemp with more than .3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or other psychoactive substances.

Wyoming hemp stores began popping up in Casper, among other places, after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized CBD products as well as Delta-8, Delta-9, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Business owners are now concerned that the new restrictions could put them out of business.

One shop owner, Sam Watt with Platte Hemp, says he is going to file a lawsuit to try and reverse the stipulations.