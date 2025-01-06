Deadline to sign up for Butterfly Ball King and Queen is midnight tonight

CASPER, Wyo. — The Olivia Caldwell Foundation has announced that the deadline for couples to sign up to potentially be the Butterfly Ball King and Queen is this Monday at midnight.

That’s according to a release from the foundation.

There is no cost to sign up to be King and Queen of the ball. All potential monarchs need to do is email their names, their story as a couple and a photo of themselves before midnight tonight.

Voting will kick off on Jan. 8.

“Couples competing in this competition will not only have the opportunity to earn an incredible vacation, but will also be raising money for a great cause!” the release states. “$1 raised is equal to 1 vote, with all proceeds going to support the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, including funding life-saving pediatric cancer research, the Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, Patient Advocacy Program, and Mental Health Support.”

Those interested in signing up can email prom@oliviacaldwellfoundation.org. For more information on the competition and to find out more about the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, visit www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org.

Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well, you don't even need to leave Wyoming to make that fairytale come true.