Dead Man Discovered at Topper Motel in Casper Prompts Investigation

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, Casper Police responded to a report of an unconscious male at the Topper motel.

He was found lying on the floor with injuries that suggest a physical altercation occured. Medical professionals determined that the man was dead.

An in-depth investigation was prompted. Additional law enforcement, including detectives, evidence technicians, members of the Problem Oriented Response Team and the Natrona County Coroner's Office responded to the scene over the next several hours.

A suspect has been interviewed and taken into custody; a police statement says witnesses and neighboring parties were contacted by officers.

Police believe this was as isolated event.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and next of kin are being notified.

We will update this article when we know more.