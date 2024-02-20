DEA Poised to Award Casper $15K to Support Police Officers Going After Illegal Cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Administration has awarded the City of Casper $15,000 "to be used for overtime reimbursement of Casper police officers that are directly involved in the eradication and suppression of illicit cannabis."

The city council meeting's agenda has scheduled a resolution to accept the money, as recommended by City Manager Carter Napier, tonight at 6:00 in the Lyric.

The award is for the period of October 1, 2023 through Sep. 30, 2024.

"There is evidence that trafficking in marijuana (illicit cannabis) has a substantial and detrimental effect on the health and general welfare of the people of the State of Wyoming," states the DEA.

The DEA often provides money to state and local law enforcement agencies in conducting marijuana eradication and supression efforts. The program is known as the DEA's Domestic Cannabis Eradication/Suppression Program.

The money from the DEA is to be used to eradicate large-scale illicit marijuana grows and to investigate marijuana trafficking.

In a letter of agreement from the DEA, the agency specifies that "illicit cannabis" refers to cannabis or cannabis-derived materials that contain more than .3% delta-9-THC on a dry weight basis.

The City of Casper has previously accepted money from the DEA for marijuana suppression.

In 2021, the CPD was given a grant for $35,000 to help catch people carrying illegal drugs, including marijuana, around Casper.

Wyoming Marijuana Laws in 2024

Over 24 states have legalized recreational cannabis and seven states have decriminalized it, but in Wyoming the penalties for possessing, distributing, or cultivating remain steep.

Possession of three ounces or less is a misdemeanor that could put a person in jail for up to a year in prison, more than three ounces is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Three or more misdemeanor convictions of marijuana is a felony that could also put someone in prison up to five years.

Selling or distributing marijuana in any amount is a felony with a maximum prison sentence of ten years and a fine of $10,0000.

Selling to a minor more than three year's a person's junior is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to data obtained from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer for the years 2018 to 2021, Wyoming has witnessed a decline in arrests related to marijuana possession and sales.

The FBI's interactive portal, which utilizes the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, provides insights into crime statistics.

In 2018, the state recorded 2,613 arrests for marijuana possession and 264 arrests for marijuana sales.

The subsequent year saw a decrease, with figures dropping to 2,393 arrests for possession and 243 for sales.

The downward trend continued in 2020, as Wyoming reported 1,750 arrests for possession and 150 for sales.

The decline persisted in 2021, with significant reductions in arrest numbers. During that year, Wyoming recorded 1,133 arrests for marijuana possession and 67 arrests for marijuana sales.

