DCI: Platte County Deputy Shot Ax-wielding Man

An unidentified Platte County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man on April 1 who was waving an ax during a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday.

The sheriff's office had been dispatched to a residence after receiving a call from a family member who requested assistance about a disturbance between two brothers who were at the location, according to the news release from Interim Director Forrest Williams.

The responding deputy was confronted by a man, David Mathew Cain, who carried a double-sided ax.

The deputy ordered Cain to drop the ax multiple times.

Cain refused to drop the ax and advanced towards the deputy with the ax raised in a threatening manner.

The deputy shot Cain and immediately began life saving measures on him. Cain was taken to the Platte County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure.

DCI is reviewing various items of evidence and hopes to present its findings to the Platte County Attorney for review within the next two weeks.

