David Street Station announces free ice skating and skate rentals for remainder of season

CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station made an exciting announcement on Monday morning, stating that for the remainder of the season, ice skating and ice skate rentals will be free to the public during the station’s open skate hours.

That’s according to a social media post from DSS, which stated that from Jan. 1 to Jan. 12, skaters no longer have to pay to rent their skates or get on the ice.

“Community members and visitors will get to experience gliding around on the ice at no charge, all thanks to Visit Casper and 5150′ Local,” the post said.

Open Skate refers to the hours in which other community skating events, such as Glow Skate or Princess & Super Hero Skate, are not planned.

More information can be found on David Street Station’s website or Facebook page.

🧸🪀🍭Stuff the Van Toy Drive Sets up Distribution Center Santa's elves scurry around making everything magical for the families who will come to shop for their children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media