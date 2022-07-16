Cynthia Lummis Votes Against Healthcare Benefits For Military Veterans

On Thursday, The U.S. Senate passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 in a bipartisan effort to focus more on the healthcare of veterans that were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

According to Newsweek, "The bill provides mental health services, counseling and other forms of medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Veterans eligible for such care include those who 'participated in a toxic exposure risk activity,' which is designated as a required 'qualifying activity' as part of an exposure tracking record system."

The bill was passed with a 342-88 vote on Wednesday, meaning 88 Republicans voted against the bill.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis was one of them.

Lummis, along with 87 other Republicans, voted against the bill, and it wasn't the first time.

Last month, a different version of the bill was presented to the House, which was sent back to Senate due to "an obscure tax provision."

Roll Call reported that the revised bill removed the tax provision, yet it was still voted against by several Republican leaders.

An even earlier version of the bill was introduced in March of this year and 174 Republicans voted against it.

"Republicans who voted in opposition argued that the measure, which has a $300 billion price tag over 10 years, would add too much to the country’s deficit and exacerbate backlogs at VA," The Washington Post reported.

Nancy Pelosi said that Republicans were more concerned about "tax cuts for the rich [than] cancer for our veterans."

American Independent reports that "The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 would create an interagency Toxic Exposure Research Working Group responsible for planning and expanding federally funded research on toxic exposure; provide more health coverage for service members exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange; and extend health care eligibility to 3.5 million combat veterans who served over the past 21 years."

Specifically, the bill focuses on veterans who were part of the military post 9/11.

"During America’s post-9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, huge open-air pits were used to burn mountains of trash including food packaging, human waste and military equipment on US military bases," Yahoo News reported. "Thousands of US service members returned home from deployment and developed health conditions including rare cancers, lung conditions, respiratory illnesses and toxic brain injuries caused by breathing in the toxic fumes from the pits."

The man from which the bill is named, is Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson. Sgt. Robinson died in May of 2020 from cancer that was caused by breathing in toxic fumes from burn pits while he served in Iraq via the Ohio National Guard.

He was 39 years old.

K2 Radio News has reached out to Senator Lummis for comment on why she opposed the bill but, as of this writing, there has been no response from her or her representatives.