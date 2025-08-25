Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) today released the following statement fully supporting President Trump’s executive order which cracks down on suspects who desecrate and burn the American flag.

“I fully support President Trump’s executive order to crack down on flag burning and destruction,” stated Lummis. “In Wyoming, we honor the American flag - we don’t desecrate it. Our flag is not just fabric, it is the living symbol of freedom and liberty recognized around the world, defended by generations of brave Americans who gave their lives for it. It deserves nothing less than our highest respect. I urge Democrats and left-wing protesters to stop this grotesque and offensive American flag burning and come together in treating the flag with the dignity and reverence it deserves.”

Our great American Flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and of American freedom, identity, and strength. Over nearly two-and-a-half centuries, many thousands of American patriots have fought, bled, and died to keep the Stars and Stripes waving proudly. The American Flag is a special symbol in our national life that should unite and represent all Americans of every background and walk of life. Desecrating it is uniquely offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt, hostility, and violence against our Nation — the clearest possible expression of opposition to the political union that preserves our rights, liberty, and security. Burning this representation of America may incite violence and riot. American Flag burning is also used by groups of foreign nationals as a calculated act to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans because of their nationality and place of birth, reads Section One of the executive orders.

The orders say that persons who desecrate the American flag will be prosecuted to the fullest extent -- " This may include, but is not limited to, violent crimes; hate crimes, illegal discrimination against American citizens, or other violations of Americans’ civil rights; and crimes against property and the peace, as well as conspiracies and attempts to violate, and aiding and abetting others to violate, such laws."

In the past Wyoming Senator John Barrasso has condemned the burning of the American flag as "inexcusable". His position is in line with other prominent Republican leaders, including Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman who has also publicly voiced her support for legislative measures that would allow Congress to prohibit the physical desecration of the flag.

