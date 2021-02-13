Cynthia Lummis Calls Impeachment Trial ‘Political Theater,’ Defends Her Vote

Senator Cynthia Lummis, along with Senator John Barrasso voted 'Not Guilty' in the Impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Saturday.

While they both made their intentions clear from the beginning of the trial, Senator Lummis now states that the trial itself was a "waste of time," and said that time should have been used to focus on the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on Wyoming.

In a statement made just after her vote, Lummis called the trial an "unconstitutional Distraction that Does Nothing to Help Wyoming Families & Businesses Still Being Impacted by COVID-19.”

Lummis continued, stating the following:

“From the start, I made it clear that I believed this exercise was an unconstitutional distraction that prevented Congress from addressing the very real issues that Wyoming citizens are dealing with. While we spent a week on a political sideshow to which we already knew the ending (acquittal), Congress could have been working on a bipartisan COVID relief package to help struggling businesses in Wyoming. We could have been working to safely reopen schools as health experts recommend. We could have been marking up the POWER Act to ensure American energy independence. Instead, we spent the last week trying to impeach a private citizen from an office he no longer holds – at the expense of American taxpayers.”

“With this trial, I fear Democrats have sent a dangerous precedent that enables any former President to be subjected to this spectacle all in the name of political theater. The people of Wyoming deserve better.”