CY Middle School’s Randy Bower Named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year

CY Middle School Assistant Principal Randy Bower has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals.

That's according to a press release from the Natrona County School District.

Mr. Bower was acknowledged in front of his students and colleagues, and was presented his award by WASSP Executive Director Ken Griffith.

“I am honored to be here today representing the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals," Griffith said. "Each year, the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals selects an Assistant Principal of the Year from across the great state of Wyoming. Today I am representing over 160 school administrators as we announce that Mr. Randall Bower is our Assistant Principal of the Year.”

The release noted that Mr. Bower walked into the CY Commons Area without any idea of what was to come.

"Mr. Bower walked into the CYMS commons, oblivious to the celebration to come, smiling and chatting with students and his Cyclone team thinking it was a typical Friday afternoon full of excitement for the upcoming weekend," the release stated. "But, little did he know the cafeteria was packed for him."

CY Principal Rose was thrilled to surprise Mr. Bower with the honor. She calls him 'The heart of CY' and judging by the reaction of the students when he was awarded, it was easy to see why.

“He is an amazing leader filled with integrity, humor, and humility," Rose shared. "He is loved by all. I am honored to work beside him each day.”

The release stated that, if you were to ask his colleagues to describe Bower, multiple characteristics would come to mind: loyal, kind, humble, and a servant leader. That's what his colleagues call him because he displays those characteristics each and every day.

When asked what inspires him, Mr. Bower said it was the people that he works with.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work and learn from some of the greatest educators in this district," Bower said. "From teaching mentors to teaching partners and teammates, to coaching to administration. The everyday excellence exhibited by these professionals has been instrumental to my career and development as a person. Our staff is amazing, and I reap the benefits of their skillset daily.”

Superintendent Jennings was in attendance as well, and he was sure to offer his appreciation and a congratulations to Bower.

“Mr. Bower represents everything good and wonderful about the education profession," Jennings said. "It has been a privilege to watch him grow over the years from a student in my classroom to the exceptional leader he is today. He is here for the students, for the staff, and we couldn’t be more proud of Mr. Bower.”

Bower has been a teacher, a coach, a leader for over 20 years in the Natrona County School District. He strives to grow every day and, even more than that, he strives to make a positive difference in the lives of those around him, whether they're students or teachers.

“Educational excellence is a constant pursuit," he shared. "The second you feel that you have arrived, you have gone backward. There is always an opportunity to grow, learn and change, and as long as you are giving your very best effort with an attitude to match, you are achieving your personal excellence. I try to be a positive influence every day on everyone I encounter.”

Bower will join other Assistant Principals from across the country in Washington D.C. next year "to connect, learn, and engage in professional development opportunities as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals."

"Congratulations, Assistant Principal Bower," the release stated, "On this tremendous achievement and well-deserved recognition."