CY Middle School Shines In Samsung Solve For Tomorrow, Secures $50K Prize

CY Middle School has been named a top-10 National Finalist in the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, receiving $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

For the second year in a row, CYMS teacher Christy Roger’s CTE class has participated in and won the competition at the state level.

This year, CYMS 8th-grade Advanced Engineering students participated in extensive research and collaboration to develop and explore the innovative solution that has earned them prestigious national recognition for their outstanding efforts in tackling food waste.

The students showcased exceptional problem-solving skills, creativity, and ingenuity through their project. Leveraging their engineering expertise, the students devised a comprehensive plan to address food waste issues, demonstrating a deep understanding of the challenges, practicality, and effectiveness in creating a meaningful solution.

As a result of their remarkable achievement, student and staff representatives will travel to Washington, D.C., to present their team project idea to a broader audience and pitch their innovative solution. Samsung judges will then select three National Winners, who will each receive a $100,000 prize package. The remaining seven National Finalist schools will be awarded $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

This remarkable accomplishment underscores the importance of empowering students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply their skills to real-world challenges. The 8th-grade Advanced Engineering class's success inspires young minds everywhere and demonstrates the transformative power of education and innovation.

“This was a fun experience; I got to learn a lot more about the engineering process and how it is used today.” ~ Alek Harshman

“I’m not just happy about making it to nationals, but I am happy to be able to contribute to making this world more sustainable.” ~ Sarah White

“I learned about problem-solving and working as a team.” ~ Peyton Harrison.

Of the 10 National Finalists, one Community Choice Winner will be named, receiving an additional $10,000 prize package. From now until April 23 you can cast your vote for CYMS’s STEM solution. Simply watch the student-created video on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow website and submit your choice. You can vote once per day. Voting is open daily until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 23, 2024.

