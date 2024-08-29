Crews manage to contain wildfires under windy conditions Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighting crews were able to hold containment lines under persistent dry and windy conditions on Wednesday.

According to an update from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, which consists of multiple agencies handling numerous wildfires in the region, firefighters will continue to secure lines and work on suppression repair needs across four fires that are still burning in Wyoming.

Updates for each fire are as follows:

The Flat Rock Fire exhibited minimal fire behavior yesterday, Aug. 28. The warm, dry conditions did allow some activity, primarily within interior pockets of unburned fuel. Remington – Yesterday, crews on the Remington Fire responded to an active heat source in Wyoming within the fire perimeter. Firefighters will patrol and monitor the area today. Additionally, crews will continue suppression repair efforts, including mapping and repairing interior containment lines.

– Firefighters on the Constitution Fire will patrol and secure containment lines. Suppression repair efforts will focus on mapping repair lines on the north side of the incident. House Draw – Minimal fire activity was observed on the House Draw Fire, primarily in cottonwood drainages. Today, crews will identify and complete mapping of suppression repair needs.

To date, the Flat Rock fire has burned 52,421 acres and is 75% contained; the Remington Fire has burned 196,459 acres and is 61% contained; the Constitution Fire has burned 24.594 acres and is 57% contained; and the House Draw Fire has burned 174,683 acres and is 94% contained.

There are 679 personnel working on the fires, which are located mainly in northern Wyoming around Gillette and Buffalo and on Wyoming’s border with Montana.

There are currently no evacuations in effect, they said.