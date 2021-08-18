Crater Ridge Fire In Bighorns Doubles In Size, Now 4,093 Acres

A fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest has doubled in size over the course of a few days.

The Crater Ridge Fire, which is burning in the mountains between Lovell and Dayton is now listed at 4,093 acres in size. According to an InciWeb fact sheet, the fire is currently 30% contained.

One-hundred and eighty personnel are currently assigned to the blaze.

According to the fact sheet, firefighters' biggest challenge came Tuesday afternoon when gusty winds pushed the fire across a Forest Service road. Heavy smoke and erratic winds made conditions too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the blaze.

Conditions also grounded helicopters.

On Wednesday, firefighters can expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 41% chance of significant rain. Temperatures will reach 55 degrees and humidities are expected to increase to nearly 80%.

The chance of significant rain is expected to reach up to 92% overnight.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place both in the national forest and in Sheridan County, where the fire is burning.