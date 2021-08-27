Crater Ridge Fire Grows To 6,232 Acres; 35% Contained

The Crater Ridge Fire burning on the Bighorn National Forest has reached 6,232 acres in size.

It's 35% contained.

According to a daily fact sheet on the federal website, InciWeb, 199 personnel are currently working on the fire. The fact sheets states that crews made "good progress" on Thursday and have increased the fire's containment.

Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 2 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Friday.

On Friday, firefighters plan to continue direct and indirect attacks on the fire as the terrain allows. They will also begin attacking the fire directly along the north, northeast and southern perimeters.

Also on Friday, forecasters have predicted a cold front to push through in the afternoon, bringing with it cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Winds are expected to shift with gusts hitting 26 mph.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for the Bighorn National Forest and in Sheridan County, where the fire is located.