Crash Near Casper Required Helicopter

On Tuesday morning, at around 10:26 a.m., an accident occurred on Highway 220, west of Casper involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Jeremy Beck, a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said that according to the narrative provided by the trooper involved in the accident, it was between a vehicle and a pedestrian, possibly on a bicycle.

Beck said that both directions around the crash had to be closed off to allow a helicopter to land to pick someone up, but he was unsure of who was taken by the helicopter.

It is unclear at this time who was involved in the accident, how many people were injured, what the condition of the victims are, and what exactly the accident was.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.