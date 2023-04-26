Cowgirls Sweep Mountain West Tennis Player of the Week Honors

* University of Wyoming press release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Two days after helping lead the Wyoming Cowgirls to their first Mountain West title in program history, Violetta Borodina and Sophie Zehender earned the league’s Tennis Player of the Week honors.

Get our free mobile app

Zehender, who was named the league’s Player of the Week, earned her first honor this season and the third of her career. Zehender clinched both victories over the weekend for the Cowgirls against Air Force and New Mexico.

She opened the week with a 7-5, 1-6 and 6-2 victory over Air Force’s Sydney Fitch to secure the win for UW and at least a share of the Mountain West title. Saturday, Zehender defeated UNM’s Sarah O’Connor, 5-7, 6-2 and 6-0 as the Cowgirls swept the Lobos on the way to the outright crown.

Borodina was named the Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and second week consecutively. Borodina recorded a pair of straight-set wins as she defeated Air Force at the No. 4 singles spot, 6-1 and 6-2 and then won 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 3 singles position against UNM.

Borodina finishes the regular season with an 8-1 mark in league action.

The duo and the rest of the top-seeded Cowgirls begin postseason play this week at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. Wyoming faces the winner of No. 8 and 9 seed game in the quarterfinals Thursday, at 11 a.m., Mountain Time.

MORE UW FOOTBALL NEWS VIA 7220SPORTS:

* Caleb Cooley: 'It's hard to get that confidence back'

* Former Wyoming QB-turned-WR Gavin Beerup in the portal

* Pokes lose 240-lb RB, 4-star recruit to transfer portal

* Jayden Clemons: 'I definitely had to fight that demon'

* Pokes Practice Report: Who can make a play?

* Turns out, tough guys do come out of Orange County

From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not, if it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far, all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night if that's a thing that exists.

- From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things