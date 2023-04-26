Students, school officials and community leaders will have the opportunity to operate dozers, blades, haul trucks, side dump trucks, excavators and other equipment at the third annual heavy civil construction career day on Thursday.

Oftedal Construction, Associated General Contractors of Wyoming, the Natrona County School District, Honnen Equipment Co. and Wyoming Machinery are conducting the event at the the AGC's Wyoming office, 2220 Bryan Stock Trail, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from Oftedall.

Oftedal employees will explain career paths in the construction industry, on-the-job training programs, student-learner agreements internship opportunities and more.

The Oftedal Construction employs more than 200 people.

The employee-owned company is best known for highway and road construction.

It also specializes in managing complex heavy civil construction projects, mass excavation, mine reclamation, railroad grade construction, municipal street rehabilitation and underground until installation.

For more information, contact Shawn Coffin (406) 951-2867 or company business development director George Hruska at (307) 262-3420.

