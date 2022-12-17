Cowboys Ready to Compete at Reno Tournament of Champions

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Cowboy wrestling squad is set for their second trip to Nevada on the season this time heading to Reno for the Tournament of Champions. The Reno TOC is set to begin at 10 a.m. MT on Sunday inside of the Reno Events Center.

“This is a great opportunity we have been waiting for. With 18 athletes competing, we will be able to answer a lot of questions about our team and our line-up,” UW head wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “It is also exciting to get a leader like Jacob Wright back in the line-up and I know he will bring a spark to our team. This is the first time in a really long time that we have had our veterans Moody, Hastings, and Wright in the line-up at the same time, so we are certainly excited about that.”

After recovering from injury and missing the start of the season, 157 pounder and No. 11 ranked Jacob Wright will make his return to the Cowboy lineup this weekend and will be joined by No. 14 ranked Hayden Hastings (174) who will be competing in just his third completion of the season since returning from injury.

Both Wright and Hastings will be looking to repeat as champions after winning titles a year ago in Reno and leading the Cowboys to a second-place finish as a team.

In total 18 Cowboy grapplers will be heading to Reno to compete with 15 athletes competing attached and three wrestling unattached. That group will include 184 pounder Quayin Short wrestling in his first tournament in the Brown and Gold as well as Garrett Ricks (125) who finished in the top eight in Reno a season ago while competing for Western Wyoming.

Along with the Cowboys, this year’s Reno Tournament of Champions field will be highlighted by Big 10 powerhouse Michigan State and Big 12 conference foe CBU. Select athletes from Stanford and Oklahoma State are also set to compete along with numerous teams from the NAIA and NJCAA levels.

The entire tournament will be streamed live on FloWrestling with live stats and brackets also available on FloWrestling.

COWBOYS COMPETING

Jore Volk – 125

Garrett Ricks – 125

Aidan Noonan – 133

Josh Kyle – 133 (Unattached)

Darren Green – 141

Chase Zollmann – 149

No. 11 Jacob Wright – 157

Cooper Voorhees – 157 (Unattached)

Cole Moody – 165

No. 14 Hayden Hastings – 174

Brett McIntosh – 174

Quayin Short – 184

Guillermo Escobedo – 184

Colby Huhyn - 184 (Unattached)

Tyce Raddon – 197

Terren Swartz – 285

Mason Ding – 285

Kevin Zimmer - 285

