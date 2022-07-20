Cowboys picked fifth in Mountain Division

LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- Boise State has been selected to finish atop the Mountain Division while Fresno State has been chosen to win the West Division title as announced today by the Mountain West at its annual media days, being held at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas.

Boise State, which has been predicted to win the Mountain Division the last nine seasons, garnered 14 first-place votes and 151 total points, while Fresno State has been selected to win the West Division for the first time since 2019.

The Bulldogs earned 20-first place votes and 160 total points. The 20 first-place votes are the most by Fresno State since joining the MW and most by a West Division team since 2017 (San Diego State; 28).

Air Force was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division, earning 10 first-place votes and 136 points. The Falcons haven’t received first-place votes since 2016, while the 10 are the most for the Falcons since the league’s inception in 1999. Defending MW champions, Utah State (3) and Colorado State also received first-place votes in the Mountain Division. In the West Division, San Diego State earned the eight remaining first-place votes, finishing just 12 points behind the Bulldogs at 148 points. This marks the 10th season of divisional play for the Conference, which moved to the two, six-team divisional format in 2013 following the additions of San José State and Utah State. The Mountain Division is comprised of Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming, while Fresno State, Hawai‘i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV make up the West Division. The two divisional winners will meet in the MW Championship Game on Dec. 3, 2022, at the home stadium of the divisional champion with the highest winning percentage in Conference games only.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. Utah State (3) 122

4. Colorado State (1) 90

5. Wyoming 60

6. New Mexico 29

WEST DIVISION

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Fresno State (20) 160

2. San Diego State (8) 148

3. San José State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawai‘i 51

