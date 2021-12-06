COVID-19 Cases in Natrona Schools Hit New Lows

According to data from the Natrona County School District (NCSD), COVID-19 cases at their schools continue to fall to their lowest numbers yet, with only 24 students and eight staff reporting cases of COVID-19, while 106 students and six staff are quarantining.

Get our free mobile app

Most of the cases are spread out over several schools, with the most cases being a tie of four at Evansville Elementary and Paradise Valley Elementary.

This continues a decrease from the previous reported numbers by the district, which had 66 cases among students and 19 cases among staff, along with 196 quarantines among students and seven among staff.

It is also a decrease from the highest number of cases reported, since they began publishing the data at the start of September, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, when the district reported 156 cases among students and 32 among staff along with 393 students and 28 staff quarantining.

This also mirrors the trend of cases in the state, which has seen mostly a decrease over the past several months following a large spike in August and September.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also fallen, going from a high of 249 on Oct. 21, down to 120 on Dec. 3, however in Natrona County the Wyoming Medical Center still has a large number of COVID-19 patients.

The Wyoming Department of Health shows that the Medical Center currently has 33 COVID-19 patients, one open ICU bed out of 20, and six open ventilators out of 24.

Mandy Cepeda, director of marketing and public relations for Banner Wyoming Medical Center, said in an email that about 25% of their current COVID-positive patients are on a ventilator.