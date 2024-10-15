County grants restaurant liquor license to Sidelines, formerly Mile High Tight Ends

CASPER, Wyo. — As part of a recent rebranding, local bar and restaurant Sidelines Sports Bar, Grill & Venue, formerly known as Mile High Tight Ends, was granted a restaurant liquor license at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Restaurant co-owner Anthony MacMillan said they decided to change focus after seeing a customer base more interested in the business’s food offerings.

“We had a full retail [liquor license], which we transferred out,” he said. “In the past year we’ve been looking over our numbers, and we actually do about 80% food sales. We realized we don’t need the full license because our business is more about food than liquor, but the liquor side of it does help.”

With a restaurant liquor license, Sidelines will be required to make at least 60% of its profits from food sales. No such requirement exists with a full retail liquor license.

In addition to being a sports bar and restaurant, Sidelines also hosts events like darts tournaments, poker tournaments, concerts and more, MacMillan said.

The restaurant has already begun the process of rebranding and has updated its menus, social media pages and more to reflect the new name. MacMillan said all that remains to be changed out is some signage at the restaurant itself.

As for why the business decided to change names, MacMillan said it had to do with the stigma surrounding the establishment.

“We didn’t think anything of the name, being sports fans,” he said. “But after [the prior BOCC meeting when the initial liquor license was approved], we still have people coming up to us asking if we’re a strip club.”

Sidelines is located at 1650 English Ave.