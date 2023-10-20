Could the Wyoming Crypto-Mining Operation be a Threat to National Security?

Government officials are becoming concerned that the Cheyenne crypto-mining operation's ties with China might be a threat to national security.

Bit Origin Limited's mining site sits next door to a Microsoft data center and a short walk away from a U.S. Air Force Base.

In August 2022 the committee on Foreign Investment received a report from a government team noting the potential risks.

More recently, Government officials reportedly told the New York Times that they had been tracking the mine for months and taking measures to mitigate intelligence collection but didn't go into detail.

The ownership of the mine is a bit murky. It's been connected to multiple companies, one of which was a Chinese-owned pork-processing plant.

Microsoft's report said nothing about a nefarious agenda, but points out the possibility for planned blackouts and cyber attacks as these operations are capable of overwhelming power grids.

However, the president for Bit Origin Ltd. denies that the location has anything to do with the Air Force Base or Microsoft's data center.

