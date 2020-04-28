Coroner Identifies Casper Man Who Died After Scuba Diving

The Casper man who died after scuba diving at Alcova Reservoir on Sunday has been identified by the Natrona County Coroner's Office.

He has been identified as Brian Keith Eldridge, according to a news release from Coroner Jim Whipps on Tuesday.

The next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been performed.

The coroner's office and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office have investigated the death.

Monday, Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney told K2 Radio News that dispatch received a 911 call at 10:49 a.m. Sunday from a person who reported a possible drowning at Alcova, near Cottonwood Beach Campground.

The man who was in distress was reportedly unconscious. Others in his group provided CPR and first aid before medics and law enforcement arrived.

When authorities got to the scene, they also performed CPR before the man was flown via helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after noon.

