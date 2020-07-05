That National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a severe thunderstorm warning affecting a significant portion of Converse County, including the communities of Douglas, Glenrock and Rolling Hills.

The warning is set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

The storms were located along a line extending from Antelope Hills to near Laprele Reservoir and are moving east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible.

Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and tress are expected.